Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $46.00

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,038. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

