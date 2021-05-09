Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $6.90

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 2,093,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,922. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.