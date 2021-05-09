Brokerages Set Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Target Price at $17.50

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 68,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

