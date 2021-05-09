Brokerages Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Target Price at €11.65

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.65 ($13.71).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

KCO traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.69 ($13.75). The stock had a trading volume of 423,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.37.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

