Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target at $32.17

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,712. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

