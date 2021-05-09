Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT at $42.63

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 583,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,238. Personalis has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

