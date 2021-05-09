Brokers Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

