Brokers Offer Predictions for BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

