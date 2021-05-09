Brokers Offer Predictions for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

