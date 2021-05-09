Brokers Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.