Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BBU opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

