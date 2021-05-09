Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

