Brookline Capital Management Reiterates Buy Rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

BIOX opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

