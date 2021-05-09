BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.17.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$376.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

