(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 166 ($2.17).

