Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 369 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.