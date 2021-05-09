Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

