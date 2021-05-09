Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

