Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

