Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.