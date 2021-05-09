Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 409 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $67.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

