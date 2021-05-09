Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE:BG opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bunge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

