Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.70

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 819587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

