Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $27,540.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BY stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
