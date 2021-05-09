Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $27,540.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BY stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

