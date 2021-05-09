C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 45.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $12,853,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSE:AI opened at $56.35 on Friday. C3.ai has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.