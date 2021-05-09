CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. CAI International has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

