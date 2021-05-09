CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

