Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.03

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 1138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,201,630. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

