Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CALA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $154.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

