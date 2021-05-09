Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CALA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $154.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.12.
About Calithera Biosciences
