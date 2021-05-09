Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.61. 402,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.
Several research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
