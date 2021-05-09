Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,774. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.
In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
