Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.01 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $58.61 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

