Canaccord Genuity Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

