Canaccord Genuity Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $50.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -438.93. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $43,705,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 567,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.