Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.01).

APS opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 18.36 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.14. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.62.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

