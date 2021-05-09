Cappasity (CAPP) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $138,722.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00788596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,516.12 or 0.09366922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

