CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 855 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

