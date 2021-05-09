CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

