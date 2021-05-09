CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $548,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

