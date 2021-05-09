CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

ROP opened at $444.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.