Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 778,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.