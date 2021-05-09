Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.78 million.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.
CSII opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
