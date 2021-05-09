CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

CarGurus stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 4,253,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

