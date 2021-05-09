Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRRFY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.