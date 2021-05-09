Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Neutral Rating from Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 157,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

