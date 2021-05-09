Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.17 and its 200 day moving average is $260.00.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total transaction of $14,682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total value of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

