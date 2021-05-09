Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.43.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

