Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.
Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.43.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
