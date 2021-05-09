Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,529 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

