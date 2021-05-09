Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,057.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 41.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 72.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $241.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.