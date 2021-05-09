Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $22,220.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00105600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.17 or 0.00787415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.23 or 0.09125524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047531 BTC.

CATT is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

